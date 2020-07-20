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Vaccines - YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS!!!
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72 views • July 20, 2020
Del Bigtree, producer of Vaxed ....
Please beware!
►Special thanks to our friends at Valuetainment.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHd...
Watch the full interview: https://youtu.be/FX95m5kXMBU
► Special thanks to Patrick Bet-David.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/patrickb...
IG - https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
FB - https://www.facebook.com/PatrickBetDavid
Twitter - https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
Website - https://www.thevaultconference.com/
►Special Thanks to Del Bigtree
We strongly recommend his documentary: "VAXXED"
YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6o...
►Footage licensed through:
Videoblocks
►Music from Audiojungle
For any concerns, business inquiry, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Help us caption & translate this video!
https://amara.org/v/C1mpp/
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27OmxHr6Zm0&;feature=youtu.be
Please beware!
►Special thanks to our friends at Valuetainment.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHd...
Watch the full interview: https://youtu.be/FX95m5kXMBU
► Special thanks to Patrick Bet-David.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/patrickb...
IG - https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetd...
FB - https://www.facebook.com/PatrickBetDavid
Twitter - https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
Website - https://www.thevaultconference.com/
►Special Thanks to Del Bigtree
We strongly recommend his documentary: "VAXXED"
YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6o...
►Footage licensed through:
Videoblocks
►Music from Audiojungle
For any concerns, business inquiry, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Help us caption & translate this video!
https://amara.org/v/C1mpp/
Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27OmxHr6Zm0&;feature=youtu.be
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