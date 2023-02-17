Create New Account
The River Gang - On You
The River Gang
Published Yesterday

Music Video: On You by The River Gang (Aka: The Rivers).


This is a song from our 1st demo and the footage is from the film

The Amazing Mr. X (1948) which is in the public domain and not

under copywrite.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Amazing_Mr._X


There'll be 14 video's in all and you can listen to the songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/


Some info on the music video project here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

