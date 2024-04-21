Russian army ATGM crew guides a T-64 Tank of Ukraine into the Lake on the Chasov Yar axis. The armored vehicle was fired upon after being detected leaving its firing position between Bogdanovka and Kalinovka, lost control and rolled down a slope and fell into the water.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/











