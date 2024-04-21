Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian ATGM guide Ukrainian tank to the Lake on Chasov Yar axis
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
233 views
Published Sunday

Russian army ATGM crew guides a T-64 Tank of Ukraine into the Lake on the Chasov Yar axis. The armored vehicle was fired upon after being detected leaving its firing position between Bogdanovka and Kalinovka, lost control and rolled down a slope and fell into the water.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/




Keywords
russian atgmchasov yarukrainian t-64 tank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket