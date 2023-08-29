Create New Account
US Sports Football: Attacking Multiple Coverages with the Drive Concept
In this course, Coach Mohns details his favorite "inside triangle read", the Drive Concept. Coach walks you through the base routes and QB progressions, and uses practice and game cut-ups to show you the detailed ins and outs of the concept. Over the course of six chapters, you'll learn how to install the Drive Concept from 2x2 and 3x1 formations, how to add a mesh and rail element, and how to package the drive concept with other passing schemes like sail, verts, and the inside fade. Learn more @

https://bit.ly/44uC2Ba

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

