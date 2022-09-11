Findings Regarding Vaccine Dangers to placenta

https://gnews.org/post/p1jis8ea4
09/06/2022 Dr Naomi Wolf: Dr James Thorpe showed an ultrasound image of a third-trimester placenta in a #pregnant woman who received the Pfizer vaccine eight weeks before. You can see terrifying, unnatural, irregular calcifications that are related to inflammation caused by vaccines
