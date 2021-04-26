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Milgrim Experiment
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132 views • April 26, 2021
7:25 is a very key moment in this video. The man was protesting and on the verge of quitting until he asked who would be responsible if something happened to the man being shocked. When the scientist says he is the one responsible, the man continues with the experiment. This shows that we are much more willing to do horrible things when we believe there is no culpability.
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