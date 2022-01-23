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Deborah Tavares warning about Smart Meters [Chinese subtitle] 黛博拉·塔瓦雷斯呼籲抵制危險的智慧電表
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1216 views • January 23, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Agenda21 SMART METERS. An urgent warning from America -- Deborah Tavaras〉，頻道「sirnyler」，2012年8月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjiPaeKH7YA
原影片出處：〈Agenda21 SMART METERS. An urgent warning from America -- Deborah Tavaras〉，頻道「sirnyler」，2012年8月3日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjiPaeKH7YA
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