© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 9, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • July 09, 2020
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LreD3bWv0b4
News:
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/02/politics/duckworth-vindman-promotion-military-confirmations/index.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/lt-col-alexander-vindman-announces-retirement-army/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/alex-vindman-retires-from-military-352538
https://twitter.com/grasshopperxcc/status/1280914870679019521
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/trump-reopen-schools-353245
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/roger-stone-instagram-353267
https://justthenews.com/government/ghislaine-maxwell-set-appear-new-york-judge-video-july-14
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/judicial-watch-and-daily-caller-file-suit-obtain-information-pertaining
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/07/why-did-the-doj-declassify-and-release-the-fisa-application-on-july-21-2018/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-exclusive-roger-stone-provides-statement-response-social-media-giants-censoring-free-speech-rights/
https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/romney-biden-losers/
https://currently.att.yahoo.com/att/xandr/whisper-devastating-anti-trump-republican-143759275.html?guccounter=1
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/05/never-trump-republicans-plot-give-democrats-senate-majority/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-reopen-schools-coronavirus-governors-pressure
https://twitter.com/AKA_RealDirty/status/1281040635613626369
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1280574556378411009
Opinions/Possibilites/Comments
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/266750103#p266750103
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LreD3bWv0b4
News:
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/02/politics/duckworth-vindman-promotion-military-confirmations/index.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/lt-col-alexander-vindman-announces-retirement-army/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/alex-vindman-retires-from-military-352538
https://twitter.com/grasshopperxcc/status/1280914870679019521
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/trump-reopen-schools-353245
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/roger-stone-instagram-353267
https://justthenews.com/government/ghislaine-maxwell-set-appear-new-york-judge-video-july-14
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/judicial-watch-and-daily-caller-file-suit-obtain-information-pertaining
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/07/why-did-the-doj-declassify-and-release-the-fisa-application-on-july-21-2018/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-exclusive-roger-stone-provides-statement-response-social-media-giants-censoring-free-speech-rights/
https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/romney-biden-losers/
https://currently.att.yahoo.com/att/xandr/whisper-devastating-anti-trump-republican-143759275.html?guccounter=1
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/05/never-trump-republicans-plot-give-democrats-senate-majority/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-reopen-schools-coronavirus-governors-pressure
https://twitter.com/AKA_RealDirty/status/1281040635613626369
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1280574556378411009
Opinions/Possibilites/Comments
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/266750103#p266750103
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.