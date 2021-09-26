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MTG: “This is what the Democrats want. They don’t want you to have a gun.
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301 views • September 26, 2021
MTG: “This is what the Democrats want. They don’t want you to have a gun. They don’t want you to have freedom. They want to force you to wear a mask, take a vaccine and pay for all these illegals flooding our country and they want you to accept that the election was stolen and you need to get over it and move on and accept Joe Biden as your communist dictator as a so called President. But we’re not going to stand for that...” 🔥
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