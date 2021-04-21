4/21/2021 Bombshell @Miles Guo’s Getter: Antidotes Are Possessed and Controlled by the CCP, and There Is No Vaccine Because It’s the CCP’s Bioweapon!

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Bombshell!! The CCP has made antidotes while it created the virus – bioweapon, which means the CCP has all human’s fate in its control – if you want to survive, go to the CCP for antidotes! By wearing face mask, Xi Jinping is just acting a drama, and for those in Zhongnanhai Pit who are still wearing the face masks are not trusted by the CCP.