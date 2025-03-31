BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Guilty Until Proven Innocent | How Can You Be Justified Before God?
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
4 views • 4 weeks ago

Discover the transformative gift of justification and what it means to be "in Christ" in this powerful devotion by Pastor Roderick Webster. Drawing from key Scriptures like Romans 5, Job 25, and John 3:36, this episode of Words From The Word reveals why humanity’s sinful nature demands salvation—and how Jesus’ sacrifice offers freedom from condemnation. Are you already guilty before God’s judgment? Learn why the verdict is guilty without Christ, and how accepting Him as Savior changes everything.

📖 Key Topics Covered:

    The gift of justification through faith
    Why humanity is condemned without Christ
    Urgent invitation to accept salvation
    Biblical truths about God’s wrath and grace

If you’re searching for peace with God or questioning your spiritual standing, this message is for you. Don’t wait—eternity hangs in the balance. Subscribe for daily devotions and share this life-changing truth!

#Salvation #Justification #InChrist #Grace #ChristianDevotional

graceborn againbiblical truthjustificationchristian teachingpeace with godjohn 3christian faithgods wrathdaily devotionromans 3in christaccepting jesusromans 5salvation in christchristian devotionalwords from the wordgift of salvationpastor roderick websterhow to be justified before godguilt before godspiritual condemnationborn of a womanjob 25
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

01:07The Gift of Justification

02:23Scriptural Foundations

05:04Man's Sinful Nature

06:24The Need for Salvation

07:34In Christ or Out of Christ

08:52God's Judgment and Our Verdict

11:05Invitation to Accept Christ

11:11Conclusion and Blessings

Related videos
