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Gespräch mit Wolfgang - Teil 035 - Zeitqualität & Das Dunkle Selbst
Alphavuk
Alphavuk
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3 views • October 21, 2021
Hier nun der 35te Teil meines Austausches mit Wolfgang von Spiritscape. In dieser Episode sprechen wir über die Zeitqualität und über das helle und dunkle in uns Allen. Viel Freude beim Sehen.

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