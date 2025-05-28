BrightLearn - The Politics of Cancer Revisited by Samuel S. Epstein

"The Politics of Cancer Revisited" by Dr. Samuel S. Epstein is a seminal work that delves into the intricate interplay of science, politics, and public health, particularly focusing on the environmental causes of cancer. Originally published in the 1970s, the book was a groundbreaking expose that demystified complex scientific data on toxic substances like asbestos, vinyl chloride and benzene and highlighted how U.S. corporations withheld critical health information from the public and Congress. This revelation spurred significant public outrage and catalyzed the enactment of pivotal environmental legislation, including the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts. As Dr. Epstein revisits the topic in the year 2000, he underscores the alarming rise of cancer as a leading cause of death, attributing this to the pervasive presence of carcinogens in our environment. He criticizes the "Cancer Establishment," comprising institutions like the National Cancer Institute and the American Cancer Society, for their disproportionate focus on treatment over prevention. Through the concept of "Cancer Maps," Epstein illustrates the correlation between industrialization and elevated cancer mortality rates, advocating for a paradigm shift towards comprehensive national prevention programs. The book serves as both a wake-up call and a call to action, urging society to prioritize environmental health and make informed choices to mitigate cancer risks.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.