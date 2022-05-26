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Vaccinated people are no longer humans & will breed ape hybrids because COVID19 vaccine has ape DNA
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397 views • May 26, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). The vaccinated people are no longer humans and will breed reptilian & ape hybrid children with the unvaccinated humans to contaminate the entire human specie, because the COVID19 vaccine includes ape genes and snake genes DNA rewrite mRNA technology using Illuminati Satanist child sacrifice human children’s fetal body parts. The COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon includes chimpanzee genes. Our Pleiadian allies like Louisa and Dr. Scott Werner, who are fighting against the Draco genocidal psychopathic Nazi SS “Planned Parenthood” universe species eugenics extermination agenda people like the Draco Prime reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar in cloned hybrid human avatar body Nazi SS Joseph Mengele, say that a huge portion of the earth’s populace is no longer human. They will start breeding with the non-vaccinated humans to breed snake-genes reptilians and ape-genes sasquatch bigfoots. The nephilim & chimera aliens think this is a good idea, because the humans will become like them. They are being duped by Satan Lucifer and his reptilian rebel angels. Once the humans go, then they will go, too. Once earth falls, they will fall, too. They will be in a nightmare of their lives. When God withdraws his grace and his presence, they will know the mistake they made rejoicing at the downfall of God’s Creation. The COVID19 fake Coronavirus biochemical weapon AI “black goo” femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg vaccine people will change into human-eating cannibal reptilian zombies. God elevates the fallen man back to glory and as kings & priests in heaven in glorified spiritual bodies at the rapture, while Satan Lucifer reduces the humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus into half-chimpanzee half-snake chimera abomination freaks non-souled no-longer-human COVID19 gene-altering vaccine monsters. Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun are still spewing out their brainwash propaganda that the COVID19 Coronavirus 4th microneedle patch biometric ID tattoo QFS vaccine will not be the “Mark of the Beast” so you are perfectly fine even if you took the COVID19 vaccine and you have not lost your soul. This is a blatant lie by these Illuminati CIA Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft Gnostic polytheist occultists making money as disguised fake Christians. The blood of millions of people are on their hands. Steven BenNun is still perverting and demonizing and redefining God’s holy Word the Bible verses, and making himself out to be a great guru teacher, in order to impress his dumb & blind followers to pay millions of dollars of Christian business ministry donations and for his fake back surgery, and to buy his Christian ministry business EMP shields, and charging Patreon fees to God’s people in exchange for the truth. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking with waist pain attacks and deep sleepiness attacks and urethra molestation attacks. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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