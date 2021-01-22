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Is Eric Dollard Tesla 2.0?
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161 views • January 22, 2021
Is Eric Dollard Tesla 2.0?
Union traveled to Tonopah, Nevada to meet mysterious scientist Eric Dollard. Proponents of Dollard claim he holds the secret to free energy, while others say he is just another in a long line of Tesla wannabes. Either way he's raised a stack of crowd-funding for his controversial projects. We found out more...
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
Union traveled to Tonopah, Nevada to meet mysterious scientist Eric Dollard. Proponents of Dollard claim he holds the secret to free energy, while others say he is just another in a long line of Tesla wannabes. Either way he's raised a stack of crowd-funding for his controversial projects. We found out more...
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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