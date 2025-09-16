Charlie Kirk's shooter escape footage

Here's the grainy footage we have of the escape route of Charlie Kirk's assassin, with some zooms for a closer look, and some questions I have (so far): If 3 min. had passed since the shot to the shooter's sprint off the roof, there should be people from the crowd in this parking lot by now. It takes more than 3 minutes to disassemble that model rifle and scope. Was someone zooming and panning the camera, or was that in "post," like my zooms? Why didn't this video start from a random place while he was already running, instead of before that moment? Surely they have that footage... And why do we only have grainy footage to work with, when there were at least three high-def cameras recording the event?