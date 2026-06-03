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The Waters of Divine Manifestation
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Dydufiufr
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At the crossroads of consciousness, two rivers flow,

One crystal clear, one clouded, which path will you go?

The waters of service call to every soul,

Choose your direction, make your spirit whole.Service to others, the crystal stream,

Manifesting love, fulfilling the dream.

Service to self, the murky tide,

Where ego and fear forever hide.Drink from the waters of divine choice,

Let your heart become heaven's voice.

What you consume becomes what you

give,

Choose the waters by which you live.Two wells of wisdom, ancient and deep,

Sacred promises that consciousness keeps.

From thought to matter, from dream to form,

Divine manifestation through spiritual storm.The clear waters shine with golden light,

Bringing heaven down to earth so bright.

The clouded waters swirl with shadow's call,

Building walls where love could heal us

all.Stand at the fountain of conscious will,

Where time itself seems to stand still.

Your choice ripples through eternity's sea,

Spiritualizing matter for all to see.Service to others, the path of grace,

Illuminating every sacred space.

Service to self, the path of night,

Dimming the world's eternal light.Choose the waters that heal and bless,

Transform the world through consciousness.

From divine thought to earthly form,

We are the vessels of love's great storm.At the crossroads of

consciousness, make your choice,

Let divine love become your voice.

The waters you drink, the love you share,

Manifest heaven everywhere.

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manifestationdivinewater
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