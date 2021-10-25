Inhaled steroid cures Covid-19 says Dr. Richard Bartlett

The entire 31-minute interview is posted here:Dr Richard Bartlett discusses using inhaled budesinide for treating Covid-19.He says Taiwan, Singapore & Japan are all using inhaled steroids and have few deaths from Covid-19.(Taiwan, 7 deaths; Singapore 26 deaths; Japan, 982 deaths as of July 13, 2020.)Here is his contact info:Richard P. Bartlett, MD1330 E 8th StOdessa, TX, 797613(432) 631-2178He says that none of his patients have died, but unfortunately he does not say how many Covid-19 patients that he has treated.He says that Taiwan, Singapore and Japan, which all have very low numbers of deaths from Covid-19,are all using an inhaled steroid.Taiwan has had only 7 deaths from Covid-19.Singapore has had only 26 deaths from Covid-19.Japan has had only 982 deaths from Covid-19.He says the NIH, Oxford University, France and Spain are all going to do studies of giving inhaled budesonide for Covid-19, but he says that the NIH study is set up for failure because they are only going to give it when patients are severely ill (with pneumonia, in the ICU and on a ventilator).The dosages he is using are as follows as noted in the attached paper by Dr. Bartlett:budesonide 0.5mg nebulizer twice daily, clarithromycin (Biaxin) 500mg tab twice daily for ten days, Zinc 50mg tab twice daily, and aspirin 81mg tab dailyHe also notes in the interview, which I did not include in the video clip, that hydroxychloroquine works, but they took it away from him early so he had to come up with another treatment for Covid-19 patients.