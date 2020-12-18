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Moderna Appeals FDA: Dr. Miller Explains mRNA Efficacy
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71 views • December 18, 2020
A part of the proposal from Moderna to the FDA to gain approval for emergency distribution of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. This section covers the research studies and their results. I recommend to pause the video and read the numbers that they present and consider what they may be leaving out. Remember that when companies appeal any government agency, they are trying to 'sell' their goods. Like a good, scientific sales rep! They casually spoke about 1 death during their study, however they did not present what that death was from and what section of participants this death occurred in. Be informed!
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