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MOMS FIGHT BACK AGAINST 'NEW NORMAL' -- from TheHIghwire.com
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180 views • February 12, 2021
MOMS FIGHT BACK AGAINST ‘NEW NORMAL’
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/moms-fight-back-against-new-normal-2/
Watch/Follow/Support The Highwire at https://thehighwire.com/
Moms of elementary school kids have a round table discussion on the psychological effects of their children wearing masks all day at school. Is an epidemic of childhood PTSD, or social anxiety disorders, on the horizon? Then, Catharine Layton, the parent of a special needs child, and Psychiatrist Dr. Stefani Reinold, MPH, join Del for this important discussion.
From Episode 183
ORIGINAL AIR-DATE: October 6, 2020
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/moms-fight-back-against-new-normal-2/
Watch/Follow/Support The Highwire at https://thehighwire.com/
Moms of elementary school kids have a round table discussion on the psychological effects of their children wearing masks all day at school. Is an epidemic of childhood PTSD, or social anxiety disorders, on the horizon? Then, Catharine Layton, the parent of a special needs child, and Psychiatrist Dr. Stefani Reinold, MPH, join Del for this important discussion.
From Episode 183
ORIGINAL AIR-DATE: October 6, 2020
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