VACCINATED DOCTORS ARE DYING AND UNVACCINATED DOCTORS ARE QUITTING OR BEING FIRED

Jim_Crenshaw



Source: Health Impact News: Since the roll out of the experimental COVID-19 shots began we have reported many sad stories of medical professionals dying or being crippled by the experimental shots. The corporate media tries to hide these stories, because it is bad business for their main sponsors, large pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer.



It has been widely reported in the Alternative Media this week that the public is catching on to the fact that when publicly visible people die, the corporate media hiding their COVID-19 vaccination status, so searches such as "died suddenly" or "died unexpectedly" have soared in recent weeks, as this is how the corporate media typically now reports these deaths of otherwise healthy, young people.



So here is an update of medical doctors who have died after receiving a COVID-19 shot, or when their vaccination status is not mentioned, died suddenly or unexpectedly. If this is just a small sampling of the total deaths that have become known through media reports, the hospital system could be in serious trouble, as many unvaccinated medical doctors have already been either fired or quit due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and those mandates for medical staff to be completely vaccinated kick in on January 4th.



According to Forbes, about one third of hospital staffs in the U.S. are not yet "vaccinated." If most of these staff end up quitting or being fired, who is going to be left to run the hospitals??