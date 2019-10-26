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Thunder Dead
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28 views • October 26, 2019
'A religious scifi of biblical proportions. Scaling a frozen cloud like parting the Red Sea'
When a dying meteorologist named Chris Cirrus finds out he is dying of incurable pancreatic cancer in late 1993, he opts for a special military program in cryogenics to be frozen for the future. Departing his family at Christmas 1993 he finds himself awakened in the future, only to learn America is yesterday's Atlantis while a ruthless dictator backed by evil Grey Zeta aliens and the Devil is destroying life. He soon comes across one other living American and the two set off in a TR3B flying black triangle dubbed the Aurora to seek out the rebel "Cirrus" rebellion. Saint Cirrus is soon born to fight the evil, scale the frozen gravitated Ice Anvil 69,000 feet to the top and drop the dictator to keep the evil from the universe in this God versus the Devil scifi.
Audiobook Copyright 2001 All Rights Reserved, based on the copyright 1991 filmplay, a movie Hollywood of today will never make. All music, sound fx and voices copyright a synchronized production.
When a dying meteorologist named Chris Cirrus finds out he is dying of incurable pancreatic cancer in late 1993, he opts for a special military program in cryogenics to be frozen for the future. Departing his family at Christmas 1993 he finds himself awakened in the future, only to learn America is yesterday's Atlantis while a ruthless dictator backed by evil Grey Zeta aliens and the Devil is destroying life. He soon comes across one other living American and the two set off in a TR3B flying black triangle dubbed the Aurora to seek out the rebel "Cirrus" rebellion. Saint Cirrus is soon born to fight the evil, scale the frozen gravitated Ice Anvil 69,000 feet to the top and drop the dictator to keep the evil from the universe in this God versus the Devil scifi.
Audiobook Copyright 2001 All Rights Reserved, based on the copyright 1991 filmplay, a movie Hollywood of today will never make. All music, sound fx and voices copyright a synchronized production.
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