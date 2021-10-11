FAUCI AND OTHERS PLANNED FOR A "UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE" IN 2019 THAT BECAME THE "COVID" VACCINE

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This panel discussion focused on what they perceived as the need for a universal flu vaccine, but they admitted that the old way of producing vaccines was not sufficient for their purposes, and that they needed some kind of global event where many people were dying to be able to roll out a new mRNA vaccine to be tested on the public. They all agreed that the annual flu virus was not scary enough to create an event that would convince people to get a universal vaccine.
And as we now know today, about 2 years after this event, that terrifying virus that was introduced was the COVID-19 Sars virus.
And so now we know why the flu just "disappeared" in the 2020-21 flu season. It was simply replaced by COVID-19, in a worldwide cleverly planned "pandemic" to roll out the world's first universal mRNA vaccine. This was always the goal, and previous efforts through various influenzas, AIDS, Ebola, and other "viruses" were all unsuccessful in leading to the development of a universal mRNA vaccine to inject into the entire world's population.
Panel participants: Michael Specter, a journalist who is a New Yorker staff writer and also an adjunct professor of bioengineering at Stanford University.
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
Rick Bright, the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
Margaret Hamburg, Foreign Secretary, National Academy of Medicine.
Bruce Gellin, President, Global Immunization, Sabin Vaccine Institute.
Casey Wright, CEO, FluLab.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-video-emerges-where-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-mrna-flu-vaccine-which-became-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-because-people-were-not-afraid-enough-of-the-flu-virus/
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Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over