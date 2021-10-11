BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FAUCI AND OTHERS PLANNED FOR A "UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE" IN 2019 THAT BECAME THE "COVID" VACCINE
What is happening
What is happening
9777 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
303 views • October 11, 2021
HealthImpactNews



This panel discussion focused on what they perceived as the need for a universal flu vaccine, but they admitted that the old way of producing vaccines was not sufficient for their purposes, and that they needed some kind of global event where many people were dying to be able to roll out a new mRNA vaccine to be tested on the public. They all agreed that the annual flu virus was not scary enough to create an event that would convince people to get a universal vaccine.

And as we now know today, about 2 years after this event, that terrifying virus that was introduced was the COVID-19 Sars virus.

And so now we know why the flu just "disappeared" in the 2020-21 flu season. It was simply replaced by COVID-19, in a worldwide cleverly planned "pandemic" to roll out the world's first universal mRNA vaccine. This was always the goal, and previous efforts through various influenzas, AIDS, Ebola, and other "viruses" were all unsuccessful in leading to the development of a universal mRNA vaccine to inject into the entire world's population.

Panel participants: Michael Specter, a journalist who is a New Yorker staff writer and also an adjunct professor of bioengineering at Stanford University.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Rick Bright, the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Margaret Hamburg, Foreign Secretary, National Academy of Medicine.

Bruce Gellin, President, Global Immunization, Sabin Vaccine Institute.

Casey Wright, CEO, FluLab.

Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-video-emerges-where-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-mrna-flu-vaccine-which-became-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-because-people-were-not-afraid-enough-of-the-flu-virus/

LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
vaccine2019fauciuniversal flu vaccinejabplandemicscamdemiccovid vaccinekill shothealthimpactnews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

Morgan S. Verity
Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

Ava Grace
Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Iva Greene
Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Coco Somers
Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy