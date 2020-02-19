Survivors Ch. #1 - Left Behind (Whaat!? No Rapture?) - Apocalyptic Movie

Left Behind is the first chapter of the powerful end time apocalyptic audio book Survivors. What if those who thought they were prepared were not? In this first chapter we discover a typical American family forced to wake up to a reality they never expected to happen. Are we ready for such an event ourselves?





Survivors is a radical end time apocalyptic novel that doesn't water down the message to make it more palatable. Follow the main characters in this exciting story that shakes the typical mainstream churchy vision of the end times, and throws them into a context where they are forced to reconsider many of the pet doctrines they once held onto. Will they lose their faith? Or will they discover the real thing and overcome the great trials that will face everyone in the end times?