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UK Column News - 25th September 2020 (MIRRORED)
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86 views • September 25, 2020
UK Column News - 25th September 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/ZXyXyb3HZVk
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
CORRECTION: At the 39 min mark, the second column in the CDC data table presented labeled “INFECTION FATALITY RATE” should actually labeled INFECTION FATALITY RATIO. The data in the second column should therefore have no percentage ‘%’ sign after the numbers as per the CDC source (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...). Correct numbers are therefore as follows:
0.00003
0.0002
0.005
0.054
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/ZXyXyb3HZVk
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
CORRECTION: At the 39 min mark, the second column in the CDC data table presented labeled “INFECTION FATALITY RATE” should actually labeled INFECTION FATALITY RATIO. The data in the second column should therefore have no percentage ‘%’ sign after the numbers as per the CDC source (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...). Correct numbers are therefore as follows:
0.00003
0.0002
0.005
0.054
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