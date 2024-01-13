Create New Account
R.I.P GONZALO LIRA MANY THANKS TO ALL THOSE COVERING HIS SAD PASSING, WE ARE ALL TOGETHER IN THIS.
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
In my following of the Ukraine conflict I have seen this man and listened to him many times. I did not know he had a relationship with Dima on the Military Summery Channel _ A place and voice I visit regularly before making my own content. Not my usual video. If you dont follow politics just pass on this one.
Link to Dima's story on Gonzalo:https://rumble.com/v46qm63-new-details-about-the-death-of-gonzalo-missile-strike.-military-summary-and.html

warpressukraineripgonzalo

