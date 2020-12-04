© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof. Dr. OLLE JOHANSSON ~ Electromagnetic Frequencies & The Health Effects [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • December 04, 2020
Swedish Professor DR. OLLE JOHANSSON, former head of the Experimental Dermatology Unit and a neuroscientist at the world-renowned Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, is interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV presenter Lucas Alexander, in this informative, fascinating in-depth hard-talk interview, filmed at the Open Mind Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark in September 2014.
THE DANGEROUS HEALTH EFFECTS of Electromagnetic beams/frequencies coming from radiation and your MOBILE PHONES even from Television, which effects your brain!!! Can it cause illnesses and cancer? Too many children are brought up having a mobile phone. How dangerous is that?
Can electromagnetic fields be use for sinister mind-control purposes to influence the mind? How dark does it get, and why?
Olle Johansson has participated in more than 300 congresses, symposia and meetings as an invited speaker, and with free contributions and as an invited ‘observer’ at an additional 200. His studies have been widely recognized in the public media, including newspapers, radio and TV as well as on the Internet, both nationally as well as internationally. A regular interview guest in magazines, journals, tabloids and newspapers, as well as in radio shows, TV programmes and in the Internet-based news blogs and websites.
Olle Johansson is a world-leading authority in the field of EMF radiation and health effects.
His research group continues to investigate adverse health effects of modern, man-made, artificial electromagnetic fields as well as the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity. The very early introduction of the clinical term “screen dermatitis” was done to explain the cutaneous damages that developed in the late 1970s when office workers, first mostly women, began to be placed in front of computer monitors. Olle Johansson then called for action along lines of occupational medicine, biophysics and biochemistry, as well as neuroscience and experimental dermatology. The working hypothesis early became that persons with the impairment electrohypersensitivity react in a cellularly correct way to the electromagnetic radiation, maybe in concert with chemical emissions such as plastic components, flame retardants, etc., in a highly specific way and with a completely correct avoidance reaction — just as you would do if you had been exposed to e.g. sun rays, X-rays, radioactivity or chemical odors.
Nowadays, electrohypersensitivity (EHS) is in Sweden an officially fully recognized functional impairment (i.e., it is not regarded as a disease). Survey studies show that somewhere between 230,000-290,000 Swedish men and women—out of a population of 10,000,000—report a variety of symtoms when being in contact with electromagnetic field sources. To this, one should also add all the current issues regarding the bigger picture: the health effects of electromagnetic fields on the general population, including memory, concentration and learning difficulties, neurological damage and cancer, immune system impairments, fertility issues, as well as impacts on other animals, plants and bacteria.
Olle Johansson and his collaborators have, in addition, worked in great depth in areas such as skin diseases, cancer, child delivery, female urine incontinence, oral mucosa diseases, brain and spinal cord morphology, synaptology and chemical transmission, peripheral nervous system-related issues, cardiac function, skeletal muscle function and disease, and connective tissue ripening phenomena.
He has published more than 600 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the fields of basic and applied neuroscience, dermatoscience, epidemiology, and biophysiology. He has received a number of awards, including the Nokia Consumer Electronics Award, The Grand Environment Award of the Cancer and Allergy Foundation, the SIF Award, Tandvårdsskadeförbundets Pris, and many more.
Olle Johansson is – or has been – a member of, i.a., The European Neuroscience Association (ENA), The European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR), IBAS Users of Scandinavia (IBUS), The International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), The International Society for Stereology (ISS), The New York Academy of Sciences, The Royal Microscopical Society (RMS), Scandinavian Society for Electron Microscopy (SCANDEM), The Skin Pharmacology Society (SPS), Society for Neuroscience, Svenska Fysiologföreningen, Svenska Intressegruppen för Grafisk Databehandling (SIGRAD), Svenska Läkaresällskapet, and the Svenska Sällskapet för Automatiserad Bildanalys (SSAB).
Olle Johansson has on-going international scientific collaborations with, i.a., Japan, Belgium, Australia, Brasil, India, Uruguay, Serbia, Germany and USA.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
AGE OF TRUTH TV Website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
Filmed at Kedelhallen on September 20, 2014 .
© 2018 Age Of Truth TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE DANGEROUS HEALTH EFFECTS of Electromagnetic beams/frequencies coming from radiation and your MOBILE PHONES even from Television, which effects your brain!!! Can it cause illnesses and cancer? Too many children are brought up having a mobile phone. How dangerous is that?
Can electromagnetic fields be use for sinister mind-control purposes to influence the mind? How dark does it get, and why?
Olle Johansson has participated in more than 300 congresses, symposia and meetings as an invited speaker, and with free contributions and as an invited ‘observer’ at an additional 200. His studies have been widely recognized in the public media, including newspapers, radio and TV as well as on the Internet, both nationally as well as internationally. A regular interview guest in magazines, journals, tabloids and newspapers, as well as in radio shows, TV programmes and in the Internet-based news blogs and websites.
Olle Johansson is a world-leading authority in the field of EMF radiation and health effects.
His research group continues to investigate adverse health effects of modern, man-made, artificial electromagnetic fields as well as the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity. The very early introduction of the clinical term “screen dermatitis” was done to explain the cutaneous damages that developed in the late 1970s when office workers, first mostly women, began to be placed in front of computer monitors. Olle Johansson then called for action along lines of occupational medicine, biophysics and biochemistry, as well as neuroscience and experimental dermatology. The working hypothesis early became that persons with the impairment electrohypersensitivity react in a cellularly correct way to the electromagnetic radiation, maybe in concert with chemical emissions such as plastic components, flame retardants, etc., in a highly specific way and with a completely correct avoidance reaction — just as you would do if you had been exposed to e.g. sun rays, X-rays, radioactivity or chemical odors.
Nowadays, electrohypersensitivity (EHS) is in Sweden an officially fully recognized functional impairment (i.e., it is not regarded as a disease). Survey studies show that somewhere between 230,000-290,000 Swedish men and women—out of a population of 10,000,000—report a variety of symtoms when being in contact with electromagnetic field sources. To this, one should also add all the current issues regarding the bigger picture: the health effects of electromagnetic fields on the general population, including memory, concentration and learning difficulties, neurological damage and cancer, immune system impairments, fertility issues, as well as impacts on other animals, plants and bacteria.
Olle Johansson and his collaborators have, in addition, worked in great depth in areas such as skin diseases, cancer, child delivery, female urine incontinence, oral mucosa diseases, brain and spinal cord morphology, synaptology and chemical transmission, peripheral nervous system-related issues, cardiac function, skeletal muscle function and disease, and connective tissue ripening phenomena.
He has published more than 600 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the fields of basic and applied neuroscience, dermatoscience, epidemiology, and biophysiology. He has received a number of awards, including the Nokia Consumer Electronics Award, The Grand Environment Award of the Cancer and Allergy Foundation, the SIF Award, Tandvårdsskadeförbundets Pris, and many more.
Olle Johansson is – or has been – a member of, i.a., The European Neuroscience Association (ENA), The European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR), IBAS Users of Scandinavia (IBUS), The International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), The International Society for Stereology (ISS), The New York Academy of Sciences, The Royal Microscopical Society (RMS), Scandinavian Society for Electron Microscopy (SCANDEM), The Skin Pharmacology Society (SPS), Society for Neuroscience, Svenska Fysiologföreningen, Svenska Intressegruppen för Grafisk Databehandling (SIGRAD), Svenska Läkaresällskapet, and the Svenska Sällskapet för Automatiserad Bildanalys (SSAB).
Olle Johansson has on-going international scientific collaborations with, i.a., Japan, Belgium, Australia, Brasil, India, Uruguay, Serbia, Germany and USA.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
AGE OF TRUTH TV Website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
Filmed at Kedelhallen on September 20, 2014 .
© 2018 Age Of Truth TV. All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.