Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zionism Unzipped: Israeli Police Violent Raid On Al-Aqsa Mosque Leaves Muslims Wounded and Outraged
31 views
channel image
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

Heavily armed Israeli police violently stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City last night. The police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas at Palestinians who were praying inside the Mosque during Ramadan. Israeli police ruffed up numerous Palestinians as they forcibly cleared the holy site. They also arrested over 300 Palestinians inside the mosque. We have shocking videos of the Israeli police raid.

We'll cover the insanity coming from the radical Zionist Israeli government, along with drag queens infiltrating Anheuser-Busch. You can go to jail for saying a boy is a boy, a girl is a girl in Canada, and one woman is denied adoption because of her Christian beliefs, plus much more on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/5/23


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
lawsuitfoxamericansstormy danielspalestinianstrump investigationpaul ryanlegal feesmichigandominionramadangov gretchen whitmerdietrich bonhoefferabortion bandylan mulvaneytennessee house republicanscovenant school shooting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket