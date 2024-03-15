Create New Account
Benny Johnson Blasts Leftwing Streamer Who Called Donald Trump “Demonic”
MIC DROP! Benny Johnson Destroys and Humiliates Leftwing Streamer Who Called Donald Trump “Demonic” on Live TV


In a recent explosive episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Piers Morgan hosted a panel that resulted in a heated debate featuring political ideologies from across the spectrum.


The panel included Destiny, a leftwing commentator, Benny Johnson, a MAGA conservative, and Sri Harsha, a libertarian voice.


Tensions rose when Destiny referred to former President Donald Trump as “demonic,” a comment that sparked immediate outrage from Benny Johnson. Johnson, defending Trump, argued fervently against Destiny’s characterization, citing what he views as Trump’s efforts to combat human smuggling and bring peace to the world.


A Joe Biden supporter told me Donald Trump is ‘Demonic’ on Live TV

Not gonna let that stand, fam. I had to do it. We call this Beast Mode Benny

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1768461763895242970?s=20

presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

