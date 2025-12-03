BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UKRAINE CRIES! Moment Pokrovsk became Krasnoarmeysk
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
145 views • 1 day ago

Russian sources report that the complete capture of the strategic city Krasnoarmeysk the former Prokrovsk has been achieved, signaling the beginning of Ukraine's military collapse, which President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Zelensky threw his conscripts into the "slaughter." Footage shows Russian troops taking their time with grenades and gunfire, and this is how the Ukrainian "fortress" city was captured and completely cleared – street by street, building by building, and position by position. Krasnoarmeysk, also "the anchor of Ukraine's defense belt in the Donetsk People's Republic," has now officially fallen! The city's loss to Russia "has created a situation where Ukraine has lost some of its best brigades, some of its best soldiers," said former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, predicting a "snowball effect" that could end in the collapse of the Ukrainian Army.

Now Zelensky is uncharacteristically evasive and grumbling, as the fortress city is now fully under the control of the Russian Armed Forces! More images of Russian troops moving around Krasnoarmeysk demonstrate how the military is raising more Russian flags at various points in the city. Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on December 2, 2025, shows Russian servicemen from the Center Group of Forces raising the National Flag of the Russian Federation in the city's main square. Here, the flag is raised on Shibankov Square, opposite the Industrial Institute of Donetsk National Technical University. This square also houses the city and district government buildings, as well as the City Hall of Culture, the department reported. After a roughly 18-month campaign that began on July 18, 2024, Russia now has full control of Pokrovsk or Krasnoarmeysk, which is the Russian name for the city that Ukraine changed in 2016.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president visited the command post of the Joint Forces Group on the evening of November 30. Putin received a report on the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk including Volchansk in Kharkiv region, and thanked the commanders. "The initiative rests entirely with the Russian troops," Putin said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russian gainkrasnoarmeyskpokrovskukraine loss
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy