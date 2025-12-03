Russian sources report that the complete capture of the strategic city Krasnoarmeysk the former Prokrovsk has been achieved, signaling the beginning of Ukraine's military collapse, which President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Zelensky threw his conscripts into the "slaughter." Footage shows Russian troops taking their time with grenades and gunfire, and this is how the Ukrainian "fortress" city was captured and completely cleared – street by street, building by building, and position by position. Krasnoarmeysk, also "the anchor of Ukraine's defense belt in the Donetsk People's Republic," has now officially fallen! The city's loss to Russia "has created a situation where Ukraine has lost some of its best brigades, some of its best soldiers," said former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, predicting a "snowball effect" that could end in the collapse of the Ukrainian Army.

Now Zelensky is uncharacteristically evasive and grumbling, as the fortress city is now fully under the control of the Russian Armed Forces! More images of Russian troops moving around Krasnoarmeysk demonstrate how the military is raising more Russian flags at various points in the city. Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on December 2, 2025, shows Russian servicemen from the Center Group of Forces raising the National Flag of the Russian Federation in the city's main square. Here, the flag is raised on Shibankov Square, opposite the Industrial Institute of Donetsk National Technical University. This square also houses the city and district government buildings, as well as the City Hall of Culture, the department reported. After a roughly 18-month campaign that began on July 18, 2024, Russia now has full control of Pokrovsk or Krasnoarmeysk, which is the Russian name for the city that Ukraine changed in 2016.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president visited the command post of the Joint Forces Group on the evening of November 30. Putin received a report on the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk including Volchansk in Kharkiv region, and thanked the commanders. "The initiative rests entirely with the Russian troops," Putin said.

