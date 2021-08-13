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Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium - Session 3: First Do No Harm (MIRRORED)
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90 views • August 13, 2021
Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium - Session 3: First Do No Harm (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/vkn76u-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-session-3-first-do-no-harm.html
Rumble — Presented by Doctors for Covid Ethics and hosted by UK Column, the COVID-19 Interdisciplinary Symposium took place on July 29th and 30th.
Session III: First Do No Harm with Michael Palmer and fellow lead scientists Sucharit Bhakdi and Mike Yeadon. The complicit role of the media and the drive for control through deployment of vaccination passports, with Taylor Hudak, Michael Meyen, Patrick Henningsen and guests.
Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/vkn76u-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-session-3-first-do-no-harm.html
Rumble — Presented by Doctors for Covid Ethics and hosted by UK Column, the COVID-19 Interdisciplinary Symposium took place on July 29th and 30th.
Session III: First Do No Harm with Michael Palmer and fellow lead scientists Sucharit Bhakdi and Mike Yeadon. The complicit role of the media and the drive for control through deployment of vaccination passports, with Taylor Hudak, Michael Meyen, Patrick Henningsen and guests.
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