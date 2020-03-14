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Military Check Points on the Verge of Happening in the US!!
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342 views • March 14, 2020
During the Coronavirus Outbreak in the United States over 6 states have now activated the military to start patrolling the streets & 2 more are about to follow!!
We will be covering what is happening in other states during this coronavirus in the US as well!!
#COVID19US #PoliceState #MilitaryCheckPoints
We will be covering what is happening in other states during this coronavirus in the US as well!!
#COVID19US #PoliceState #MilitaryCheckPoints
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