Total Panic as VA Supreme Court Nixes New Map

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May 11, 2026 - Power brokers in DC, led by Barack Obama, screamed and schemed on how to recover the VA seats they tried to steal—and now they want to REMOVE AND REPLACE the VA Supreme Court with Democrat Justices!
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