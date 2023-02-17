Create New Account
European cuisine set to get crunchier with crickets (mirrored)
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel TFIGlobal

https://youtu.be/ovhdNfNHPzs

29 Jan 2023 #russiaukrainewar #globalnews #worldnewsSeeing that the public is paying the price of its miscalculations which led to skyrocketing food crisis in Europe, the EU is deploying a cunning strategy to manipulate the public of its member states. The current idea introduced by the European Commission is more reprehensible than siding with Zelensky in the Russia-Ukraine war. Let's know what it is?


About the channel:


TFIGlobal following the footsteps of its predecessors was created to provide an alternate non-mainstream narrative to news-lovers, only this time we are doing it for the global audience.


#europe #eu #russiaukrainewar #europeancommision #copacogeca #europeanunion

#worldnews #globalnews #global #tfiglobal


| Europe | EU | Food Shortage | Russia Ukraine war | European Commision | European Union | Copa Cogeca |


This channel is owned, operated, and managed by, TFI Media Private Limited.


