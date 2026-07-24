COMMANDER IN CHIEF

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Important events of our times as told by David Clements, Blaine Holt, Riccardo Bosi and many others. The film starts out intentionally dated, 1980's. After the opening scenes, as the pace quickens it is impossible not to view the entire story. This film style is experimental and a hybrid of cinema and alt media. No AI was used in the production of this film beyond the rendering algorythms in Premiere Pro and Motion. All parts are entirely hand made.