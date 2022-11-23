Died Suddenly - A Documentary Of What Is Actually Killing So Many People In The World Now.

This movie documentary named "Died Suddenly" reveals the true reasons why many more people are dying suddenly all over the world. Do be prepared to see and hear the graphic details which do include seeing actual dead bodies being worked on by coroners as they draw out long string like blood clots from veins and arteries.

These sudden deaths are being caused by more than just blood clots of course. I strongly suggest you watch a video previously posted on this channel titled "Maria Zeee Interviews Karen Kingston About A.I. Nano Parasites, Transhumanism, Humanity Now Under Attack".

While watching this documentary "Died Suddenly" please take notice of the video footage of various people suffering these sudden deaths and how they seem to be looking at something or perhaps someone invisible and keep this in mind when watching the interview by Maria Zeee and Karen Kingston.

What all of these unusual and exceeding deaths and dying comes down to is a spiritual war being effected in our physical world and our enemies who are perpetrating these deaths for their master in the spiritual world are all working together for the purposes of depopulating the world which is based on false reasonings. It's all a lie, a very big lie and many people are dying without knowing they have been attacked in a new kind of war and many more will die who fail to realize there is a war going on right now and that they can become a victim if they are not properly informed and made to realize what is actually going on in the world, the world of vaccinations, the enticement of getting vaccinated, the peer pressure to get a vaccine and the threat of job loss if not vaccinated. Nobody should ever get vaccinated unless of course they have a death wish for themselves.

Please do your part and inform everyone you can especially for those who have not yet taken a vaccine and for those who might take more vaccines. If you care about others then you will share this information and you will share this video wherever you can and to whoever you can. If you can please copy or download this video to share it if that is what you prefer or simply share it using the link below which is a short link to this video documentary. Wake up as many people as you can to this evil agenda and to the war we are now all in. Thank you.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/suddenly-dead






