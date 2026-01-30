Kaja Kallas says she’ll be smart after she finishes her reading list - EU’s top diplomat is basically announcing she’s currently dumb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kaja Kallas says she’ll be smart after she finishes her reading list.
So the EU’s top diplomat is basically announcing she’s currently dumb.
Which honestly... everyone knew.
Adding:
Putin's Aide Ushakov on Rubio's words that everything except the territorial issue has been agreed upon in Ukraine:
The territorial issue is the most important one. But there are still many other issues on the agenda. Many issues.
[They say: "Security guarantees have been agreed upon". Well, so - have they been agreed upon with Russia too?]
Nobody has received the approval on this from the Russian side.
[are we already at such an advanced stage of negotiations?]
We have held the first round of negotiations within the framework of the working group on security. That's where we are now.