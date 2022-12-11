Lawyer, Shawn Buckley - Protecting Our Right To Choose
Shawn Buckley studied law out of concern over the erosion of our constitutional rights. In his private practice Mr. Buckley focuses on testing the constitutional validity of legislation. He is currently the President of the Natural Health Products Protection Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting our right to choose remedies without undue government interference.
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
