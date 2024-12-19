Clueless Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I talk about Trump's cluelessness on vital geopolitical and existential subjects. This is also my message on the 109th day of hunger.
Here is where the article I mentioned in the video can be accessed free of charge:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/359018092_Fake_War_Real_Suffering_The_Russian_Invasion_of_Ukraine_and_its_Geopolitical_Objectives