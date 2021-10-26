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Former District Attorney - Vernon Jones Rape, Connections to Molester, Death Threats.
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10 views • October 26, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo6f3n-fmr-district-atty-vernon-jones-rape-connections-to-molester-death-threats.html
The Stew Peters Show Executive Producer, Lauren Witzke, sat down with Antje Kingma, a former Senior District Attorney in the Sex Crimes Unit. Kingma revealed an extremely dark past of corruption, sex crimes, death threats, cover-ups and corruption to the light in this EXCLUSIVE and SHOCKING interview.
The Stew Peters Show Executive Producer, Lauren Witzke, sat down with Antje Kingma, a former Senior District Attorney in the Sex Crimes Unit. Kingma revealed an extremely dark past of corruption, sex crimes, death threats, cover-ups and corruption to the light in this EXCLUSIVE and SHOCKING interview.
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