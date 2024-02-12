Satan Will Soon Be Given ALL POWER Over ALL NATIONS !!!

Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain,

Shewed unto Him ALL The Kingdoms of The World

in THIS Moment of Time. 6 And the devil said unto him,

ALL This POWER will I give thee, and the glory of them:

For That is Delivered Unto Me; and To Whomsoever I Will ~ I GIVE IT.

7 If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.

8 And Jesus answered and said unto him,

Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God,

and him only shalt thou serve.





