Satan Will Soon Be Given ALL POWER Over ALL NATIONS !!!

Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain,
Shewed unto Him ALL The Kingdoms of The World
in THIS Moment of Time. 6 And the devil said unto him,
ALL This POWER will I give thee, and the glory of them:
For That is Delivered Unto Me; and To Whomsoever I Will ~ I GIVE IT.
7 If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.
8 And Jesus answered and said unto him,
Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God,
and him only shalt thou serve.
