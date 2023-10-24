Create New Account
The Hippocratic Oath was changed in 1964 - The TRUTH Exposed
High Hopes
Published Tuesday

Pirate Pete


Oct 24, 2023


This is a re-upload because its very important. This video is 14 years old.

STOP TRUSTING THE MEDICAL SYSTEM AND DOCTORS!

the number 1 way folks die is from the so called health care system. Its called Iatrogenic death aka death by doctor or health care.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eAkA3rwgwdTG/

hippocratic oath1964truth exposeddeath by doctorpirate petelatrogenic death

