Quo Vadis





Oct 27, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje's Stark Monthly Message for October 2022.





The following commentary on Our Lady's Message comes from Michael Brown of Spirit Daily; spiritdaily.com





Not since the early days of Medjugorje, and perhaps during the brutal Serbian-Croatian conflict, which surrounded the town, has there been quite so stark a monthly message.





“Dear children, ” it starts, as always, on the twenty-fifth of each month.





Then:





“The Most High permits me to be with you, and to be joy for you and the way in hope, because mankind has decided for death.





“That is why He sent me to keep instructing you that without God you do not have a future.





Little children, be instruments of love for all those who have not come to know the God of love.





Witness joyfully your faith and do not lose hope in a change of the human heart.





I am with you and am blessing you with my motherly blessing.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





It was these words; “mankind has decided for death” and “without God you do not have a future”; that sounded, if not a final warning, a message hearkening to a new and perhaps ominous stage of the apparitions.





Those apparitions of Mary; the first week of which have been formally authenticated by a Vatican Commission (involving one more apparition than at Fatima) — are usually brimming with optimism and hopefulness, with joy, even when serious events surround humankind, for Our Lady sees from the joyous perspective of Heaven.





But not this month of October, 2022.





Not this month of both the Rosary and spiritual warfare.





Not this time of constant nuclear threats by Russia, as the brutal war it provoked in Ukraine continues to generate carnage.





Was it related mainly to the war?





Abortion, manipulation of embryos, and euthanasia also come to mind.





The Culture of Life versus the Culture of Death, as Pope John Paul II said.





This is the overarching theme.





Despite the over-ruling of Roe versus Wade, most of the world, and still a large number in the United States, continue, including now by pill, to exterminate the unborn.





There are moves to codify abortion or open mobile clinics, circumventing the Supreme Court ruling.





The Polish translation of the message is yet more stark.





“May the Most High allow me to be with you, and be your joy and way of hope, for mankind has chosen to die.





That is why He sent me to teach you that without God there is no future.





Children, be instruments of love for all those who have not met God.





Witness your faith, and do not lose hope of a change in the human heart.





I am with you, and bless you with a motherly blessing.”





On September 25, 1991, as former Yugoslavia headed into civil war, the Virgin said, “Dear children!





Today in a special way I invite you all to prayer and renunciation.





For now as never before satan wants to show the world his shameful face by which he wants to seduce as many people as possible onto the way of death and sin.





Therefore, dear children, help my Immaculate Heart to triumph in the sinful world.





I beseech all of you to offer prayers and sacrifices for my intentions so I can present them to God for what is most necessary.





Forget your desires, dear children, and pray for what God desires, and not for what you desire.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CyumAHSl4s