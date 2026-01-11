If anyone wants to be first, he shall be last!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #113; Divine Humility is not aligned with human viewpoint and the cosmic system ideology. It is only achieved as we move forward in God's plan, it is learned and seen in scriptures found, such as in Mark 9 or Acts 20. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks! DISCORD - discord.gg/prbm