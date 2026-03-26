❗️Canberra: German Defence Minister Pistorius ordered Australia to not import any Russian oil or diesel - Aussie Cossack

❗️Canberra: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ordered Australia to not import any Russian oil or diesel.

🇩🇪"Pressure on Russia must continue, even beyond military support. Putin hopes to take advantage of the war in the Middle East and the soaring oil prices. We must not allow this to happen if we want Russia to negotiate seriously. Effective sanctions are crucial. Easing the sanctions is a huge and dangerous mistake. They have to hit where they hurt Putin the most. Australia adopted its own sanctions packages early on, taking a clear stance. We are very grateful for that too. Australia is an important partner in so many respects."





⛽️🇷🇺🇦🇺 F*ck the Germans. It is in Australia's National Interest to immediately lift sanctions on Russian oil and diesel!





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