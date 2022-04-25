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Planned [Infanticide] Parenthood
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16 views • April 25, 2022
I have added what was in the video and also some extra things you might like to read and research on your own. There is so much to this subject and so many killings done over the years and each year seems to get darker and darker.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/new-fda-records-humanized-mice/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/15/federal-government-caught-buying-fresh-flesh-of-aborted-babies-who-could-have-survived-as-preemies/
https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-southern-new-england/who-we-are/our-history
https://www.coreysdigs.com/laws/the-abortion-agenda-its-benefactors-what-you-dont-know/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/26/top-10-sickening-details-about-how-federal-employees-trafficked-baby-body-parts/
https://notthebee.com/article/planned-parenthood-annual-report-is-out-354871-abortions-in-the-past-year
https://www.judicialwatch.org/chop-shop-exposed/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/aborted-human-tissue-lab-contacted-nih-for-publicity-help/
https://miamistandard.news/2022/03/09/proposed-law-in-maryland-would-allow-mothers-to-kill-their-babies-up-to-28-days-after-birth/
https://notthebee.com/article/a-proposed-abortion-law-in-colorado-would-fully-strip-unborn-humans-of-their-right-to-life-and-would-legalize-abortion-all-the-way-up-through-a-womans-labor
https://www.judicialwatch.org/new-fda-records-humanized-mice/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/15/federal-government-caught-buying-fresh-flesh-of-aborted-babies-who-could-have-survived-as-preemies/
https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-southern-new-england/who-we-are/our-history
https://www.coreysdigs.com/laws/the-abortion-agenda-its-benefactors-what-you-dont-know/
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/26/top-10-sickening-details-about-how-federal-employees-trafficked-baby-body-parts/
https://notthebee.com/article/planned-parenthood-annual-report-is-out-354871-abortions-in-the-past-year
https://www.judicialwatch.org/chop-shop-exposed/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/aborted-human-tissue-lab-contacted-nih-for-publicity-help/
https://miamistandard.news/2022/03/09/proposed-law-in-maryland-would-allow-mothers-to-kill-their-babies-up-to-28-days-after-birth/
https://notthebee.com/article/a-proposed-abortion-law-in-colorado-would-fully-strip-unborn-humans-of-their-right-to-life-and-would-legalize-abortion-all-the-way-up-through-a-womans-labor
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