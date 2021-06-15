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How to Bend, Train & Support a Cannabis Plant for Optimal Growth and the BIGGEST Buds
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814 views • June 15, 2021
How to Bend, Train, and Support a Cannabis Plant to Optimize Sun Exposure for the Most Amount of the BIGGEST Buds
--- Bending, training, and supporting can give you a serious edge in maximizing your plants sun exposure and subsequent bud production. More sun equals more growth. Learn how in this concise and thorough video.
--- Bending, training, and supporting can give you a serious edge in maximizing your plants sun exposure and subsequent bud production. More sun equals more growth. Learn how in this concise and thorough video.
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