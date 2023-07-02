RFK Jr. Claims Lockheed/CIA Operative, Thane Eugene Cesar, Assassinated His Father

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes the case that Lockheed employee and CIA operative, Thane Eugene Cesar, assassinated his father.
Clip compilation by The Liberty Daily: https://rumble.com/v2xjxaa-shock-rfk-jr-reveals-real-killer-of-his-father-thane-eugene-cesar-lockheed-.html
(June 24, 2023) Full interview of RFK Jr. on ‘Club Random with Bill Maher’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0dQD1Z6j60
