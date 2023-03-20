Create New Account
$12 DIY to $1200 devices for "jabbed and at-risk" that many MD's and MLM sales probably won't like.
PART 2 IN SERIES..

Instrumented.  With receipts.  Not a yak yak yak talking head video.  Receipts.  Harm-ah murr dread my mom but Spirit relayed her message that Dr. R. Dish is correct.  I have many testers from class action days.

Remd#####, auntie dot's  and Perf#si### are ban#### and sense sword by most shhhh urch n-jeans.


Hope for jabbed sports players or at risk workers, seniors,  who could die without warning.


A bright blue beam of Hope for jabbed.

NOT TO BE USED TO SELL.   TO EDUCATE ONESELF IS OK.  MY DEVICE SHOWN HERE IS EASY TO DIY FOR UNDER $100 IN PARTS.   Unless war with China happens.




PLANNED VIDEO SERIES CONTENTS:

Disassembled a terahertz ("thz") wand/blower to see what makes it worth up to $1,200
Making a DIY thz blower (similar to i-Teracare) for ~$30 or buy for Cdn$50
Radiation, RF, thermal, tests of its "quantum" chip
Patents
Visible macro photo - effect on left wrist vs right wrist, which has no thz
Guide tube - Electrical test, "1,000 minerals" in iTeracare per company advertisement
Blue beam test using a 25 hz heat-seeking imager
Skin test of its "quantum chip" using a thermal imager
ITeraCare patents?  Claimed 30 cm effective range on skin vs 2 mm in government database
Instrumented test on water - Dr. Lucky claims patients healed mostly by same day, without proof
Numerosity of talking-head "reviews" by Prife's own MLM i-Tera-care sellers

--


