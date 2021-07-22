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Shame on the doctors and nurses who are pushing the JABs!!!
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30 views • July 22, 2021
Shame on the doctors and nurses who are pushing the JABs!!!
Shame on this doctor who didn't treat these Americans with Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc.
VIRUS = DELTA VARIANT = It's deadly and its coming from the vaccinated people.
This is just INSANE times, but I'm glad that Jesus Christ is God and His WILL is going to be done while the Bible is being fulfilled, MYSTERY BABYLON (AMERICA) is falling right before our eyes.
Shame on this doctor who didn't treat these Americans with Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc.
VIRUS = DELTA VARIANT = It's deadly and its coming from the vaccinated people.
This is just INSANE times, but I'm glad that Jesus Christ is God and His WILL is going to be done while the Bible is being fulfilled, MYSTERY BABYLON (AMERICA) is falling right before our eyes.
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